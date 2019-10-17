Beans and Cornbread Luncheon is on its way!

The 22nd Annual Beans and Cornbread Luncheon is coming up on Monday, October 28th. Every year the Salvation Army helps the homeless right here in Amarillo with this fundraiser.

The meal is based on the reality that some people may have to sustain themselves on a meal of “beans and cornbread.” Last year, they raised a net of over $52,000. This year they hope to raise up to $100,000.

The luncheon will be a the Amarillo Civic Center in the Heritage Room on October 28th from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

If you can’t make it to the luncheon on the day, starting this year you can have it delivered to your place of work. Just order online by October 25th and they will deliver you your meal at your workplace. You can order online at www.32auctions.com/beansandcornbread.