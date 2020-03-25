BBB offering tips to combat false COVID-19 claims

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The local BBB has some tips to make sure you aren’t on the wrong end of a scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BBB says they have seen bogus offers, fake government claims that look real and claims that a product will help with a cure or prevention. Please check out all companies before signing or paying anything up front.

The BBB is working daily to keep business reports current. You can also check other regulatory agencies for additional information on a company if you plan to use their services.

More than ever, please check out any offers that may come across unsolicited such as phone calls or emails stating they have a cure, or a certain offer will protect you from the virus. Scammers are out doing business as usual; in fact they are ramping up their business right now! Don’t fall for their fake claims or scare tactics. Be careful with advertising you may see that looks like it is from a federal agency. Go to the agency’s website and search their news page. During this time it is up to everybody to make sure they spend their money wisely. It will help you and the economy, now and later, by keeping money working for good businesses rather than lost to bad businesses or fraud.

Tips: