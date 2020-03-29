BBB helping to stop scammers during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Better Business Bureau is offering up their services to help stop scammers trying to cash in during this hard time.

Bogus offers, fake government claims, and a product that can cure or prevent people from getting COVID-19 are just a few tactics that scammers are using to lure people into giving up their money.

The BBB said they are working daily to keep all their business reports current and suggest you check every companies information before signing or paying upfront.

Be careful with any advertisements you see that may look like it is from a federal agency. If you suspect the ad could be fake, go to the official agencies web page and confirm that the ad you saw is real.

The BBB’s tips to keep you and your money secure are listed below.

1. Don’t hesitate to contact a family member or friend to talk about someone who might be contacting you to make a purchase or an investment.

2. Call the BBB for information on a business offer, a post that looks like it is from a government agency, or if you have been solicited to buy a new product related to Coronavirus.

3. Call BBB and go to BBB Scam Tracker to report scams.

4. If you see a fake ad or you suspect price gouging, report it on BBB’s Ad Truth site; https://www.bbb.org/ad-truth/

