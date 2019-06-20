BBB Consumer Tips: Door-to-Door Security Sales

Information from the Better Business Bureau:
At this time of year, the Better Business Bureau receives many calls from consumers asking about door-to-door salespeople asking them to switch their alarm service.
Some salespeople falsely claim to represent their current provider and offer an “upgrade,” when they are actually offering you a new contract with a new company. Complaints also allege pressure or scare tactics.
Before you sign or agree to purchase, review these BBB tips to ensure the home security company protecting your family and home is credible:
- Start with Trust®. Choose a reputable business. Always check with BBB at www.bbb.org/Amarillo FIRST – before you buy or sign. A reputable company will welcome this check, if they don’t, stop the conversation.
- Carefully consider your security requirements and budget. The best home security system will accommodate your lifestyle and address specific protection options. Deal only with reputable companies with a proven track record.
- Contact at least three companies before making a selection. Get all charges before making a decision. Prices for home security systems will vary based on the level of protection and type of technology used. “Free” systems are typically factored into the monitoring charges. Compare apples to apples or at the very least compare bids on similar systems.
- Check proper licensing and ask if the company runs a criminal background check on employees prior to hiring.
- Know the ins and outs of your contract. If your alarm system will be monitored, find out the length of the contract. Ask how the company handles questions or concerns regarding your satisfaction with the system. What is your recourse if you want to cancel? What are your rights if your monitoring company is purchased or acquired by another alarm company? These are the types of questions you need to consider before you obligate yourself to a long-term contract.
Avoid security system sales and business practices that:
·Use high-pressure sales tactics.
·Offer deals that sound too good to be true.
·Don’t provide proper company identification.
Contact BBB before signing or making a purchase. Know a company’s business before you give them yours.
