WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Despite the disappointing 42 – 31 loss against Texas State, Baylor fans started the day off strong with lots of festivities at Touchdown Alley.

“We love it. Like dabbling in the tailgate session by ourselves and getting there, getting along with our brotherhood and enjoying the moment for the football game starts,” says Ryan Deuer of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Baylor fraternities and sororities start the celebrations as early as 10 am. Alumni and local businesses join in on the fun, hosting clients and entertaining guests.

“I think a lot of people are leaving on the Bears this year. It’s it it’s a good year. We got a good line up. The big 12 was a lot different now, but, you know, we’re here to fight,” says Deuer.

With 8 games this season, the community of Waco is just getting started with the tailgate celebrations. Baylor fans are hoping for a different result in next week’s matchup against Utah at home.

Stay connected with us all football season long for the latest on Baylor football in Waco.