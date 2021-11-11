Baylor celebrates Veterans Day with flag football battle of branches

WACO, Texas — McLane Stadium had some visitors on its field today and they were not there to challenge the Bears.

The Baylor University veterans program brought veterans from all branches of the military together on Veterans Day to not only celebrate, but to battle for branch champion of flag football.

“Baylor has an amazing program, and I’m so happy that I transferred here,” Baylor Vet Meagan Noranbrock said. “We have the veterans program and they literally go out of their way to make sure that our experience at Baylor is perfect.”

The night began with each team receiving jerseys and warming up.

Followed by the Baylor Veterans Program was manager Kevin Davis speaking a loud thanks to the sponsors, present veterans, and those that could not be there.

“I think it really means just reconnecting with what it was really all about,” Davis said. ” It was all about our brothers and sisters to the left and right of us while we were serving in our families back home, doing awesome things and taking care of things at home.”

And what would be a flag football tournament without some football? The first teams to square up were Army vs. Marines and Navy vs. Air Force, with the Baylor ROTC teams waiting to play the winners.

Of course, each team believes they are the best.

“Yeah, we definitely got it,” Marine Vet Adam Jones said. “Absolutely, you know, there’s a reason they put us in the best color, red.”