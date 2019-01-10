Basketball Hero: No Fingers, No Problem
(WAND) "No Excuses."
It's not just a t-shirt slogan to Illinois high school sophomore Irina Yeakley -- it's a bona fide lifestyle.
Yeakley suits up for the Decatur Christian Warriors despite having deformed and missing fingers, plus a prosthetic leg that she custom-designed with Harry Potter slogans and insignia.
Despite the physical differences between her and her opponents, she not only shows up -- she's the Warriors' best player.
"I just work hard and I don't act like I have a disability," Yeakley said. "I don't feel sorry for myself either because I've worked hard to (get) where I am."
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Topozv
