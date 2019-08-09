Barnes Jewelry welcomes in local artists displaced by Arts in the Sunset closing

“It just made everything bright again. I was in a dark place and now I’m in a bright place,” said Mary Solomon, local artist.

After 15 years of having her art displayed at Sunset Center, Mary Solomon says she was told to pack up her things there after the Crouch Foundation announced it would be shutting down Arts in the Sunset due to financial reasons.

A move that caught the attention of Barnes Jewelry Owner Don Adams.

“We were all devastated because we love art here because we’re artists as well. I could tell that it was really sad to them as well,” said Adams.

So Adams wanted to help out those artists that were displaced by inviting them to display their work at his business.

“It was like a lifeline. It was like oh this might could work. I love the idea and I’d love to work with him and see what they had planned. So we had a discussion and here we are,” said Solomon.

“We don’t have a lot of space here for them but anything we can do to help, that’s the main goal,” said Adams.

At the moment, there’s over 100 hundred pieces of art on display at the store, with much more expected to come in.

An example of artists helping artists.

“I hope that this allows the art to continue and for their work to be seen and give them as Mary said, a lifeline of hope there,” said Adams.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel. We’re really going to get to continue our art,” said Solomon.

If you’re interested in displaying art at Barnes Jewelry, you can contact them at (806) 355-9874 .