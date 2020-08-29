Bailey County Jail fugitive captured

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An inmate that escaped from the Bailey County Jail on Saturday morning has been captured, according to the Muleshoe Police Department.

The City of Muleshoe Police Department’s Facebook Page sent out a post around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29 that said around 9:48 the same morning Mark Lucio, an inmate at Bailey County Jail had escaped.

At 3:15 p.m. the City of Muleshoe Police Department’s Facebook page said the inmate had been apprehended by law enforcement Personnel and now is in custody.

