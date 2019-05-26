Bad Magik Musik Fest at Sam Houston Park Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Before the storms rolled in earlier Saturday afternoon, the Bad Magik Music Fest helped usher in the unofficial start to summer at Sam Houston Park.

The event featured a lineup of musical talent along with many vendors and food trucks.

This is the fourth Bad Magik Musik Fest held in Amarillo.

"Well, there's a lot of artists here," Seth White, a performer said. "All genres, all mediums, I think it will just get bigger and bigger."

The event helped showcase local talent by providing them with a stage and an audience.

"It's a legitimate way to give artist here a platform. We have businesses here supporting as well. I just think it's a beautiful time," White stated.

Artists performed while people waited on their food from local food trucks and listened to music from under their tents.

"It's pretty cool that Amarillo's coming together like this," Kilila Ninsavang, a performer, said.

For some, it's the perfect way to bring the city together, as well as welcome the summer.

According to one person, Amarillo has too much talent to hide and the storms weren't going to stop them.

"Amarillo has a ton of local talent both music, art, and everything so why not showcase it," Jason Barrett, an event organizer, explained.

The event was later moved into the Golden Light Cafe, due to the rain.