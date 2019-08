Back to the Table with Chef Bud – Sticky Asian Glazed Chicken

STICKY ASIAN GLAZED CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS:

1 LB THINLY SLICED CHICKEN BREAST OR THIGHS

1 TBLSPN OLIVE OIL

3/4 C BROWN SUGAR

1/3 C KIKKOMAN LOW SODIUM SOY SAUCE

2 TBLSPN HOISIN SAUCE

1 TBLSPN KIKKOMAN THAI CHILE SAUCE

1 TBLPSN GINGER, PEELED AND GRATED

1 PINCH MCCORMICK RED PEPPER FLAKES

1/2 TSPN MINCED GARLIC

1 LIME JUICED

PREPARATION:

1. HEAT A LARGE SKILLET OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT AND ADD 1 TBLSPN OF OLIVE OIL. ADD THE CHICKEN AND SEASON WITH KOSHER SALT AND COARSE BLACK PEPPER

2. COOK CHICKEN ABOUT 3 MINUTES ON EACH SIDE UNTIL DONE.

3. SET ASIDE

4. IN THE SKILLET WHISK TOGETHER BROWN SUGAR, SOY SAUCE, HOISIN SAUCE, SWEET CHILE SAUCE, GINGER, RED PEPPER FLAKES, GARLIC AND LIME JUICE. BRING TO A BOIL OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT FOR 1-2 MINUTES UNTIL SAUCE THICKENS

5. ADD CHICKEN BACK TO THE SAUCE AND COAT ON EACH SIDE WITH SAUCE. GARNISH WITH SESAME SEEDS AND CHOPPED GREEN ONIONS.

YOU CAN USE CHICKEN BREAST OR CHICKEN THIGHS AND YOUR FAMILY WILL LOVE THIS STICKY CHICKEN DISH. SWEET WITH A WONDERFUL GARLIC GLAZE. WONDERFUL DISH FOR ASIAN OPTION BACK TO THE TABLE! ENJOY!