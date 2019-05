Back to the Table with Chef Bud - spring vegetables and glazed chicken

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Back to the Table with Chef Bud -...

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 LB BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST

1 TBLSPN ROASTED GARLIC CHILE OLIVE OIL, AMARILLO GRAPE AND OLIVE

2 TBLSPN BUTTER

4 EA CARROTS, CUT INTO SMALL PIECES

1 BUNCH ASPARAGUS, ENDS TRIMMED, CUT INTO 2 IN PIECES

1 C BROCCOLI FLORETS

2 TSPN KOSHER SALT, MCCORMICK COARSE BLACK PEPPER

3 TBLSPN APRICOT PRESERVES

4 TSPN DIJON MUSTARD

4 EA SCALLIONS, CHOPPED

1 TBLSPN TARRAGON

1 TSPN GRATED LEMON ZEST

PREPARATION:

IN A LARGE SAUTE PAN OR SAUCE POT HEAT 3 QTS OF WATER TO A SLOW BOIL. ADD THE CARROTS, ASPARAGUS AND BROCCOLI. LET COOK FOR 3 TO 4 MINUTES. REMOVE FROM BOILING WATER AND PUT ON ICE, OR RUN COLD WATER ON THE VEGGIES FOR 3-4 MINUTES. UNTIL VEGGIES HAVE COOLED DOWN.

CUT CHICKEN BREAST OR TENDERS INTO 4 OR 5 LARGE CHUNKS. SEASON WELL WITH KOSHER SALT AND COARSE BLACK PEPPER. IN A LARGE SAUTE PAN OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT ADD THE OLIVE OIL. ADD THE CHICKEN AND COOK UNTIL BROWNED ON ALL SIDES AND ALMOST COOKED THROUGH. REMOVE CHICKEN FROM THE PAN.

ADD ONE TBLSPN BUTTER TO THE SAUTE PAN AND REDUCE HEAT TO MEDIUM. ADD THE DRAINED VEGETABLES AND 1 TSPN OF GARLIC. COOK UNTIL THE VEGGIES ARE WARMED THROUGH. ADD THE REMAINING BUTTER TO THE SAUTE PAN AS WELL AS THE CHICKEN.

ADD THE APRICOT PRESERVES, MUSTARD AND SCALLIONS, TARRAGON AND LEMON ZEST. SIMMER TOSSING UNTIL THE PRESERVES ARE MELTED AND THE CHICKEN AND VEGGIES ARE GLAZED. SEASON WITH KOSHER SALT AND COARSE BLACK PEPPER.

NOTHING SAYS SPRING TIME DINING LIKE FRESH CRISPY VEGETABLES AND CHICKEN IN A LIGHT AND FLAVORFUL GLAZE. GREAT DISH FOR ANYTIME OF THE WEEK, BUT ON THOSE BUSY WEEKNIGHTS IT IS A

QUALITY MEAL THAT CAN BE MADE QUICK AND EASY BUT IS FULL OF FLAVOR. ENJOY IT BACK TO YOUR TABLE THIS SPRING!