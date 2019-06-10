Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Tahiti Tatki

Ingredients:

2 ea 6 oz Ahi tuna steak

1 tspn garlic, minced

½ Tblspn Kikkoman sesame oil

½ Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

1 Tblspn McCormick black sesame seeds

3-4 ea stems of baby bok choy, blanched in salted water

½ C mandarin oranges

1 ea kiwi, peeled and sliced

½ tspn Kikkoman sesame oil

2 Tblspn Kikkoman light soy sauce

½ tspn fresh ginger, peeled and grated

¼ ea large, lime

1 Tblspn sugar

1 Tblspn water

½ tspn cornstarch

Preparation:

Mix together ½ Tblspn soy sauce and sesame oil together. Marinate tuna in the mixture for at least 30 minutes. Then remove and pat dry with a paper towel Set both the tuna and whatever leftover marinade that is left aside.

Sprinkle the black sesame seeds onto a plate. Coat the tuna evenly on both sides and set aside.

Heat 1/2 Tblspn of olive oil in a saute pan. When the oil is hot add the garlic. Let heat for 30 seconds and remove. We only want to season the oil.

Lower the heat on the saute pan add ½ Tblspn of sesame oil and olive oil. Gently place the tuna in the pan. Sear each side for 40 seconds to one minute. Remove seared tuna from the saute pan. Let set, or place in a piece of foil and set in the freezer for a few minutes. To stop the cooking process, and will make it easier to slice. While the pan is still hot but not on a flame, toast two slices of French bread for the base of our dish.

Take the leftover marinade, add the lime juice, ginger, sugar, water and soy sauce. Mix well, in a saucepan bring the mixture to a boil. Allow the sauce to thicken and add a bit of cornstarch if it doesn’t begin to thicken.

Garnish the plate with the blanched baby bok choy, mandarin orange slices, and kiwi. Top with a splash of sesame oil for a nice cool, fresh fruit salad. Place the grilled French bread on the plate. Slice the sesame coated tuna and place on the grilled bread. Top with a drizzling of sauce and you have a dish sure to bring thoughts of the Pacific and Tahiti Back to your Table! Summer is here, Food should be flavorful, light and fun!

Chef Bud’s next cooking class at Amarillo College is on Thursday, June 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This class focuses on Summer Entertaining. The cost is $35, for more details click here.