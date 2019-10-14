Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Pepper Steak Bowl

Pepper Steak Bowl

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz sirloin or flank steak, cut into thin strips
  • 2 Tblspn canola oil
  • 1 Tblspn garlic, minced
  • 1 tspn fresh ginger, grated
  • 1 ea small bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 ea small red bell pepper, chopped
  • ½ C onion, thinly sliced onion
  • 1 C baby portabella’s cut in half
  • ¾ tspn McCormick coarse black pepper
  • Kosher salt to taste
  • 2 ea green onions, chopped for garnish
  • 1 Tblspn Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tspn Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Tblspn rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tspn brown sugar
  • 1 tspn Kikkoman sesame oil
  • ½ tspn cornstarch
  • Cooked rice, for serving

Preparation:

Combine soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, rice wine vinegar, brown sugar, sesame oil, and cornstarch in a medium bowl. Add beef and let stand at room temperature for 15-20 minutes.

Heat 1 Tblspn of oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook until is just browned. Remove to a plate and set aside.

