Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Pepper Steak Bowl

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Cancer Cure Foundation is aiming to help patients with blood diseases and cancer financially.

"These people, in order to get treatment, they've already got a lot on their plates. And insurance particularly, Medicare, doesn't cover lots of things needed in order to get treatment. It covers the treatment itself, but it doesn't cover the transportation to and from," said Panhandle Cancer Cure Foundation President, Beau Cross. "We help them by paying for things that aren't covered by insurance, so we help with things like transportation costs, we help lodging for people from the surrounding areas who have to come into Amarillo to get treatment. So, for instance, they don't have to drive back after they get treatment here in Amarillo.