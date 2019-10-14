Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Pepper Steak Bowl
Pepper Steak Bowl
Ingredients:
- 8 oz sirloin or flank steak, cut into thin strips
- 2 Tblspn canola oil
- 1 Tblspn garlic, minced
- 1 tspn fresh ginger, grated
- 1 ea small bell pepper, chopped
- 1 ea small red bell pepper, chopped
- ½ C onion, thinly sliced onion
- 1 C baby portabella’s cut in half
- ¾ tspn McCormick coarse black pepper
- Kosher salt to taste
- 2 ea green onions, chopped for garnish
- 1 Tblspn Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce
- 1 tspn Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tblspn rice wine vinegar
- 2 tspn brown sugar
- 1 tspn Kikkoman sesame oil
- ½ tspn cornstarch
- Cooked rice, for serving
Preparation:
Combine soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, rice wine vinegar, brown sugar, sesame oil, and cornstarch in a medium bowl. Add beef and let stand at room temperature for 15-20 minutes.
Heat 1 Tblspn of oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook until is just browned. Remove to a plate and set aside.