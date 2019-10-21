Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Pepper Crusted Cod Tacos

Ingredients:

8 oz cod fillets

2 tspn McCormick Pepper Supreme or a Pepper blend

¼ tspn McCormick Cayenne Pepper

1 tspn kosher salt

½ C flour

2 C red cabbage, shredded

4 ea radishes, sliced

1 ea avocado, diced

½ C fresh pineapple, diced

½ C cilantro leaves

1 ea lime, quartered

1 C water

½ C apple cider vinegar

½ C rice wine vinegar

2 tspns sugar

½ tspn kosher salt

8 ea corn tortilla

In a bowl combine rice wine vinegar, apple cider vinegar, sugar, kosher salt with water and dissolve the sugar. Mix will and pour over the shredded red cabbage. Coat well, set aside.

Pat the cod dry with a paper towel. Season with kosher salt and pepper supreme and dredge in the flour; shake off excess. Heat ¼ C of olive oil in a saute pan. Add the cod fillets and cook 2-3 minutes per side, until cod is golden brown and cooked through. Transfer fish to a paper towel lined plate.

Warm the corn tortillas 30 seconds to 1 minute over medium heat until soft and warm to the touch. Cover with a damp towel to keep warm.

Divide the cod between the tortillas and top each with avocado chunks, radish slices, pickled cabbage, pineapple and cilantro leaves. Drizzle a bit of the pickling liquid over each taco and serve with lime wedges.

The days are getting shorter as we get late into fall, but we can still enjoy fresh flavors that we enjoyed all summer. This is a fun, easy and flavorful dish to enjoy Back to the Table on those casual evenings or fun weekend gatherings. The wonderful fresh avocado and cilantro are complimented by the pickled cabbage and crunchy radishes. Give this a try as we still have warm days and those cool evenings. So fresh you can still feel those summer breezes! Enjoy!

