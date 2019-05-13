Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Island Burger

Ingredients:

1 lb 90% Ground Chuck

1 lb Hot Pork Sausage

2 Tblspn Garlic Roasted Chile oil from Amarillo Grape and Olive

½ C sliced fresh pineapple

½ C sweet peppers

4 oz cream cheese

¼ C apple cider vinegar

¼ C canola oil

2 Tblspn sugar

2 C fresh pineapple, cut into cubes

½ C radishes, sliced

½ head red cabbage, finely shredded

3 ea green onions, only the green stems sliced thin

¼ C cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

4 hamburger buns

Preparation:

Blend the sausage and ground beef together and season well with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Pat into 4 patties and set aside.

In a saute pan over medium-high heat, add the Garlic Roasted Chile oil, add the sliced pineapple and sweet pepper. Saute until the peppers blister and the pineapple caramelizes. Remove from pan, and dice the peppers.

In a grill pan or on the grill over medium-high heat, begin cooking your patties. Cook them 4-5 minutes a side due to the use of the pork sausage in them.

While the burgers are cooking, combine the cider vinegar, canola oil, sugar and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Whisk until the sugar dissolves.

Combine the cubed pineapple, radishes, and red cabbage in a bowl. Add the dressing and coat. Add the green onions and cilantro and toss. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.

When burgers are almost done top with 1 oz slice of cream cheese, sliced grilled pineapple and some of the grilled pepper. Top with slaw and enjoy the great fresh flavors of the island! Any time or on the weekend with friends, the Island Burger is a great break from the normal dishes. A wonderful dish to share Back to the Table, you can almost see the ocean.

Chef Bud’s next cooking class at Amarillo College is on Thursday, May 16. Grilling 101 is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The class is $40. For more information and to sign up, go to actx.edu.