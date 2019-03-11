Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Crab Stuffed Portabella Mushroom

Ingredients:

6 ea Portobello mushroom caps

8 oz lump crab meat

1 ea egg, beaten

½ C panko bread crumbs

2 Tblspns sweet onion, chopped fine

1 Tblspn garlic, chopped fine

1 Tblspn fresh thyme, or 1 tspn dried

1 tspn Louisiana Hot sauce

½ C smoked gouda

½ ea lemon, juiced

1 tspn parsley, chopped

Kosher salt and Coarse Black Pepper to taste

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Remove the stem from the portobella, finely chop them and place in a mixing bowl.

Clean the gills from the mushroom, I use a spoon or small paring knife and just go around the underside of the mushroom.

Brush the caps clean with a damp paper towel.

Arrange them in a single layer on a pre sprayed baking sheet pan.

Season each mushroom cap with kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper.

Add the crab, egg, panko, onions, thyme, Louisiana Hot Sauce, garlic, lemon juice and kosher salt and coarse black pepper to the chopped stems.

Gently combine all the ingredients, and divide the stuffing between the caps. Gently compress the stuffing to form a slight mound in each mushroom.

Bake until the crab mixture is set and light golden brown 9-11 minutes. Remove from the oven, top each mushroom with grated smoked gouda cheese and bake an additional 2-4 minutes or until the cheese is melted bubbly.

Serve with lemon wedges.

A wonderful Lent dish as well as a fresh dish for the spring! You can replace crab mixture, with grilled veggies for a nice vegetarian dish.

Chef Bud’s next cooking class at Amarillo College is on March 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Amarillo College Downtown campus. “Sauce It, Glaze It” costs $35.For more information visit actx.edu.