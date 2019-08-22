Back to school safety tips

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission releasing tips to keep your kids safe as they head back to school this year.

(FOX NEWS) – As kids around the country head back to school, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is asking parents to keep these safety tips in mind.

For starters, stay alert while walking your student to the bus stop or to school.

That means staying off your phone when you’re on the move, especially near crosswalks and traffic.

If your children bike to school, make sure they wear a helmet.

The commission estimates more than 150,000 bicycle-related accidents happen each year.

And when it comes to backpacks, lighten up the load.

The CPSC warns kids can get injured if their backpacks are too heavy saying parents should check their student’s bag to see if they are carrying unnecessary items.