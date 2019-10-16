Back on a warming trend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

35°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

34°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

36°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting off chilly after yesterday’s cold front but with ample sunshine and southwest winds, a seasonally warm day can be expected. Temperatures rise to the 70s after 3 pm and the wind will be more mild.

The warming trend continues tomorrow but with stronger breezes as we get to the 80s, and we’ll have more of that windy heat for Friday.

The next dry cold front arrives late Friday night but Saturday will be pleasant as we top out in the 70s.

Again, the rest of this week and early next week, the moisture supply looks too low for any precipitation.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss