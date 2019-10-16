Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting off chilly after yesterday’s cold front but with ample sunshine and southwest winds, a seasonally warm day can be expected. Temperatures rise to the 70s after 3 pm and the wind will be more mild.
The warming trend continues tomorrow but with stronger breezes as we get to the 80s, and we’ll have more of that windy heat for Friday.
The next dry cold front arrives late Friday night but Saturday will be pleasant as we top out in the 70s.
Again, the rest of this week and early next week, the moisture supply looks too low for any precipitation.
Have a great Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Back on a warming trend
Amarillo38°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas35°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford34°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart36°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton32°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa42°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
