“Baby Shark” items for sale at Walmart to celebrate shark week

Fans of “Baby Shark” will now be able to snag accessories from the catchy children’s song at Walmart.

The retailer will offer a wide range of “Baby Shark” merchandise including Baby Shark themed bedding sets, play-doh, beach towels, and even plush puppets that sing the popular hit song.

Walmart rolled out the items to celebrate the start of shark week – set to begin July 28th.

Baby Shark bedding is already available for customers in store and online at walmart.com while toys and other accessories will be rolled out the week of August 5th.