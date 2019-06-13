Baby Shark hits the road for live tour

Can’t seem to get the “Baby Shark” song out of your head?

Well, it seems like the craze is far from over.

The popular kid’s song is going from the digital world to real life.

The South Korean company “Pink Fong” says it’s teaming up with an events group to bring the “Baby Shark” phenomena on tour.

“Baby Shark live” is expected to hit 100 cities across the US and Canada this fall.

The cast and crew will feature many familiar characters young fans love.

Of course ‘Baby Shark’ will be on the set list.

Along with other classics including: “five little monkeys,” “wheels on the bus,” and “jungle boogie.”

The complete show schedule is available July 9th.

