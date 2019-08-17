Baby Shark cereals swim into Sam’s Club

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Kellogg’s will launch Baby Shark cereal exclusively at Sam’s Club starting on Saturday, Aug. 17.

You can pick up a two-pack of Kellogg’s Baby Shark cereal for only $5.98 at all Sam’s Club locations before it’s released to select Walmart stores in a single pack in late September.

Free samples will be available at ALL Sam’s Club locations on Saturday, Aug. 24 beginning at 10 a.m. (while supplies last).

The limited-edition cereal boasts “berry fin-tastic” flavored rings floating with marshmallows.