‘Baby Shark’ being made into animated series

Get the kids out of the room — if you don’t want to be singing this all day….

Baby shark, do, do, do, do, do, do!

Youtube sensation “Baby Shark” is going to be a cartoon on Nickelodeon.

Sorry, parents, you can’t escape it!

The company is teaming up with SmartStudy, the company behind Pinkfong, the Korean entertainment brand that made the song.

Baby Shark became a breakout sensation when it launched on YouTube in November 2015.

Since then, it’s gotten nearly 3 billion views and recorded a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100.

So when will the dreaded ear-worm makes it’s way back to your living rooms?

Nickelodeon hasn’t announced a release date just yet.

So, enjoy while it lasts.