B-25 Bomber lands in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A B-25 Bomber, a piece of World War II history, landed in Amarillo today. The plane flew in from Albuquerque.

"Ultimately the reason we're out here flying the airplane is to keep the memory alive," Travis Major, the Operations Officer at Airbase Arizona, said. "And to try to let people know today how important this aircraft was to the life they were living and what they experienced today. This aircraft, like I said, was a World War II Combat Veteran."

The B-25 is the same type of aircraft used in the retaliation raid after Pearl Harbor was attacked known as the Doolittle Raid. All of those planes did not return from their mission.

This piece of history is available for rides and tours through Memorial Day at the Texas Air and Space Museum.