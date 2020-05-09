B-1 Bomber to fly over Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Air Force is flying a B-1 Bomber over Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center in Amarillo next week as part of their salute to those on the front lines of COVID-19.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System’s Facebook page shared the news with a post saying, “The U.S. Air Force’s American Resolve Salute to those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response is coming to Amarillo and Lubbock May 15!”

According to the Facebook post, the flyover will take place at 11:21 a.m. on Friday, May 15. Following that fly over, the B-1 Bomber will make its way to the Lubbock VA Clinic, and fly over their facility at 11:40 a.m.

Amarillo VA Health Care System’s Facebook post said their staff and Veterans are excited tot see the flyover.

Viewers of the flyover are asked to follow CDC recommended social distance guidelines and not gather in public groups.

For more information on the B-1 Bomber flying over the VA on May 15, you can check out Amarillo VA Health Care System’s Facebook post below.

