Axtell resident wins million dollars in lottery scratch off game

An Axtell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas

Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Extreme Cash.

The winner has asked to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased at Ruby Food Mart #2, at 1400 La Salle Ave., in Waco.

The Texas Lottery Commission reports this was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, which offers more than $128.3 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.53, including break-even prizes.