Autoplex BMW Drive for a Cause benefiting High Plains Food Bank

With your help, Autoplex BMW is looking to raise money for Feeding America, and help families facing hunger in our community.

The Drive for a Cause Test Drive Event is on June 18th-22nd. $20 will be donated to Feeding America with every test drive. Every $1.00 donated provides 4 meals, so a test drive that provides $20.00 to alleviate local hunger provides 80 meals for our friends and neighbors. You’ll receive a $1,000 BMW credit to use on eligible vehicles. For more information, please call (806) 359-2886 or go to autoplexbmw.com.

High Plains Food Bank provides a safety net for families who may fall between the cracks and not be eligible for any other kind of supplemental food support. HPFB provides aide to the top 29 counties in the Texas Panhandle. They partner with over 190 different agencies, including churches, senior centers, child care facilities, halfway houses, soup kitchens, Kids Cafes, emergency pantries, shelters, and other nonprofits to help end local hunger. Every dollar is needed, so if consumers are considering a test drive, now’s the time!

Autoplex BMW

4700 Canyon Dr.

(806) 359-2886



About High Plains Food Bank:

Food banking solves two problems: hunger and waste. High Plains Food Bank (HPFB) is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, processing, and distributing food to 190 charitable organizations who provide it directly to persons in need, in the top 29 counties of the Texas Panhandle. In 2017, HPFB distributed 8.2 million pounds of food to over 96,000 households. In an effort to fight food insecurity and improve the health of those served, HPFB provides a variety of community programs, including Kids Cafe, Direct Mobile Distribution, a senior adult food program (CSFP), and nutrition education through The Garden at High Plains Food Bank. The food bank also assists individuals with the application process for SNAP, CHIP, and Medicaid. It is High Plains Food Bank’s mission to alleviate hunger for the 1 in 7 in the Texas Panhandle who struggle with food insecurity, including 1 in 4 children. *High Plains Food Bank is an equal opportunity provider.

