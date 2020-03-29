AutoNation offering coronavirus car cleaning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A car dealership said it has a chemical that will kill the coronavirus in cars.

AutoNation on Ross is offering to spray cars for just $1.

The process is quick and lasts just a few seconds. They spray a fog of Clorox Total 360 in your vehicle which they say is safe for all surfaces.

“We probably don’t wash our hands enough. We probably don’t sanitize hard surfaces enough and it’s something going forward that we need to pay close attention to. So I definitely think that people should, whether they do it themselves with a can of Lysol or they come and have a service done like this, I think keeping your vehicle sanitized is very important,” said General Manager of Chevrolet AutoNation, Jimmy Allen.

