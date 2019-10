Automation could lead to the elimination of 200,000 US finance and banking jobs over the next decade, according to a new report from Wells Fargo securities.

(NBC NEWS) — Automation could lead to the elimination of 200,000 jobs in the banking and finance industry over the next decade.

That’s according to a new report from Mike Mayo of Wells Fargo Securities.

The conclusion: it will be the biggest reduction in US bank headcount in history.

He says cuts will be driven by reduction in back office staff, bank branches, call centers, and at the corporate level.

The main exceptions will be jobs related to technology, selling, advising, or consulting.