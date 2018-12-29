Auto Theft Increases as Temperatures Decrease

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Police Department reports that there are more thefts as weather drops.

Sgt. Carla Burr with the APD Crime Prevention Unit says more than 900 cars have been stolen this year in the city of Amarillo. In approximately 800 of those stolen cars, the keys were left in the ignition.

"It's always the thief's fault." Burr stated, "No one's forcing them to steal, but we as citizens don't need to make it easier on them. Know when it's cold outside I want it to be warm when we get in it, but the most important thing is that your car is there."

Spare keys left in the vehicle also attract the thieves to a house. Burr said that oftentimes thieves break into cars parked in the driveway then find the spare keys and wait until no one is home and they will take whatever they want.

A couple's car was stolen as they were trying to sell it. Dayna Wells did not think too much about letting someone test drive their car as they were trying to sell it.

"We were selling our Camero." Wells stated, "It was worth about $6,000 and the reason we're selling it was my fiance recently lost his job and we were very, very hard on money."

Wells' fiance met with a man he thought was an interested buyer.

"The man pretended to be a manager from a place called Motel 6." Wells said, "He got in and test drove it ...really scary how convincing this man was."

When the fake buyer asked if his girlfriend could see the car, events turned.

Wells said, "She jumped in and the two of them sped off and left my fiance in the parking lot and he hasn't seen it since."

Burr says what happened to the Wells is all too common.

"It's the bad guy's fault," Burr said, "I'm not blaming any Amarillo citizens for things happening to them. We should be able to leave our doors unlocked. We should all be able to live and work and play all the time, but that's not the reality of the world we live in."

APD said that if you see a car being stolen you should under no circumstances try to stop it.

Instead, APD encourages bystanders to call 9-1-1 and let the police handle it.

It is also important to note that according to APD it is actually illegal to leave your car running unattended and it is classified as a Class C Misdemeanor.