Auto burglary suspect arrested after early morning chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An auto burglary suspect has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a foot chase.

It happened Friday just after 2 a.m. in the area of 3600 South Milam.

According to Amarillo Police, a caller reported they heard gunshots on the 4000 block of South Crockett.

Officers said the checked the area and saw a man peek out of an alley between the 3600 block of Milam and Hawthorne, and then run away.

Officers crossed the access road of Canyon Drive and said they saw the man in a backyard of a home on the 3600 block of South Milam.

Police said the man then ran, getting on a roof and then ran along rooftops before being caught in a yard on South Milam.

APD told us the man, identified as Dustin McClure, 31, resisted arrest even after two tasers were deployed, which police said were ineffective, and he continued to fight to get away.

Once officers were able to arrest McClure, they said they he had multiple knives, wallets, and several pieces of identifying information not belonging to him.

Amarillo Police told us the items were found to be from at least two unreported auto burglaries.

McClure was booked into the Randall County Jail and charged with Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest or Detention, Fraudulent Use of Possession of Identifying Information, and Burglary of a Vehicle.