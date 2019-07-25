Auld Brewing bringing craft beer to Borger

“It can revitalize that whole downtown area,” said Raymond Auld, Co-Founder of Auld Brewing.

That’s Auld on the impact a brewery can have on a small town like Borger. Which is where they chose to build a nano brewery.

“They didn’t have a microbrewery in the town and two, we saw the opportunity with 1.6 million people coming to see Lake Meredith every year. We felt like that was a big driver in why we thought we could do it there,” said Auld.

Even though it will be a little smaller than your normal brewery, Auld says it’s just the start of what could be something big in Borger. .

“It’s what draws people in and eventually, that’s what bleeds out and brings that downtown back up,” said Auld.

Which fits right into the plans of a community-wide effort to bring back downtown.

“Not every small community has something like this. There’s going to be an outside patio, so there’s kind of a community gathering aspect to having this brewery in our community. That’s going to set us apart from other small towns,” said Katie Lingor, Borger Economic Development Corporation Executive Director.

Which could attract others to set up shop and put into motion, big possibilities.

“We’re excited to see what other businesses build on top of that to really cater to that younger millennial-type crowd that really values those kind of experiential and retail dining experiences. Having this brewery is going to add to that and make Borger a more attractive place to come on the weekends or if you already live here, to stay here and enjoy something new,” said Lingor.

Auld expects to open the brewery in late August or early September.