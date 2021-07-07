AT&T Center lifts capacity limits, physical distancing restrictions

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVEO) — The AT&T Center announced Tuesday it would be lifting capacity and physical distancing restrictions.
According to a release, fans will no longer be required to wear masks, undergo temperature checks, maintain physical distancing or answer health screening questions.
However, those who are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask.
“We’re so proud of the role we play in helping to create moments that excite, especially as the community begins to rediscover live experiences,” said AT&T Center VP and General Manager Casey Heverling in the release. “We are excited to once again hear and see our fans cheering in the AT&T Center for the first time since March 10, 2020.”
Some of the safety measures that will remain include cashless and touchless payments, surface sanitation with designated “Clean Teams”, and an upgraded air filtration system.
The first few events that will be featured at the AT&T Center include Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño on July 17, WWE RAW on August 16, Marc Anthony on August 27, and Harry Styles on September 9.
The AT&T Center is the home of the San Antonio Spurs (NBA) and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.