Atmos Energy thanks customers for energy conservation efforts during Winter Storm Uri

DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the weather continues to warm, natural gas producers are bringing more supplies online and all limitation efforts have been lifted, according to Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy officials said they want to thank customers for their conservation efforts during Winter Storm Uri. Rolling blackouts in the Panhandle were kept to a minimum, due in part to energy conservation efforts.

