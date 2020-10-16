Atmos Energy presents Amarillo ISD with $16,500 donation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Atmos Energy will present Amarillo ISD with a $16,500 donation today, according to the District.
The donation will reportedly be used in various ways, including;
- Money distributed to middle schools based on a per-student ratio
- Purchasing books and technology
- Supplies for the nurses’ offices where typical school funds are not used.
The District detailed its excitement and appreciation for the donation.
