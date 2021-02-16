Atmos Energy: No planned natural gas outages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Controlled power outages around the state during the arctic storm have some people asking if the same kind of thing could happen with natural gas on the High Plains.

“At this point, we don’t have anything planned or scheduled to shut off or have any planned outages when it pertains to natural gas,” said Michael Gonzales with Atmos Energy.

He said they are maintaining pressure at this time.

“If something like that would happen, we would definitely inform the public and let them know as far as any kind of outage in areas. And we would also work with our cities and with our officials and with emergency management and first responders to communicate the message further.”