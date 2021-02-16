AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Controlled power outages around the state during the arctic storm have some people asking if the same kind of thing could happen with natural gas on the High Plains.
“At this point, we don’t have anything planned or scheduled to shut off or have any planned outages when it pertains to natural gas,” said Michael Gonzales with Atmos Energy.
He said they are maintaining pressure at this time.
“If something like that would happen, we would definitely inform the public and let them know as far as any kind of outage in areas. And we would also work with our cities and with our officials and with emergency management and first responders to communicate the message further.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Atmos Energy: No planned natural gas outages
- Over 50,000 Xcel Energy customers in Texas and New Mexico impacted by second day of controlled power outages
- TxDOT winter weather response operations continue
- Legend of the Shoe Tree grows on the Loneliest Road in America
- Real estate: What $500K buys you in California vs. Texas