Atmos Energy helps complete Amarillo Habitat’s Glenwood Neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Atmos Energy is continuing their tradition of giving back to the community by donating $10,000 towards the construction of Amarillo Habitat for Humanity’s 115th home, the final home in the Glenwood Neighborhood. Employees from the Call Center and Atmos Field Services members will be joining us in building this home later this year.

“Atmos Energy is committed to investing in our community from the ground up!” says Michael Gonzales, Atmos Energy Manager Public Affairs. “Partnering with organizations in the Panhandle, like Amarillo Habitat for Humanity helps provide a hand up to our neighbors and assists in offering an affordable housing solution, where the dream of homeownership becomes reality.”

The Duron family is excited to begin construction on their 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. The family has been working towards their dream of homeownership since 2017 and have completed 30 financial stability classes and volunteered over 750 hours. Their home, located at 2701 S. Roberts will complete the 25 lot Habitat neighborhood across from Glenwood Park.

“Atmos Energy shows their greater investment into Amarillo with their service and support, not only making this generous donation, but also volunteering their time on previous home builds, the ReStore, and the upcoming build,” says Shannon Jordan, Resource Director at Amarillo Habitat for Humanity. “We are grateful to Atmos Energy for choosing to partner with us in building homes, strengthening families, and improving our community.”

Despite the pandemic and the inability to gather, Atmos Energy and Amarillo Habitat for Humanity wanted to celebrate this act of generosity and provide encouragement to the families served by sharing the attached virtual check presentation.