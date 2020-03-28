Atmos Energy donates $1.5 million to help food banks across the country

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Atmos Energy made a large donation to help stock shelves at local food banks across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, March 27, Atmos Energy announced that they had donated $1.5 million to help food banks across the country, where those affected by the coronavirus can get food during this hard time.

“More than 3 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week alone, and many of those are parents with children who rely on school food programs for breakfast and lunch every day,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “While many will be left wondering how to pay rent, afford medical bills or make the next car payment, we envision this crucial support will help remove some of the mystery around where those folks might find their next meal. We greatly value our existing partnerships with so many well-respected local organizations nationwide, and this is one way that Atmos Energy can further aid those in our communities who need a helping hand.”

The North Texas Food Bank is just one of the organizations that will be benefiting from the $1.5 million donation.

Trisha Cunningham, president, and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank said, “These gifts from Atmos Energy will be instrumental in helping us continue to meet community needs, we are extremely grateful.”

Another organization that will be touched by Atmos’ donation is CitySquare, which provides essential food needs in Dallas.

“We are so grateful to Atmos Energy and its employees for their support of our mission,” said John Siburt, president and COO of CitySquare. “The Covid-19 pandemic has caused record numbers of families in North Texas to face food insecurity, so we are exhilarated that Atmos Energy shares our passion to seek innovative and effective solutions to feed hungry children and families in the community.”

