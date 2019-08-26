Athletes have the worst dental health

A new study finds professional sports players have higher rates of tooth decay and inflamed gums than the average person and it could be because of their diets.

(FOX NEWS) – The ones we root for at sports games may be the ones getting the most root canals.

A study published in the British Dental Journal finds athletes have some of the worst dental health.

Researchers surveying about 350 Olympic and pro athletes discovered an alarming rate of tooth decay and gum problems.

Nearly half of the jocks had untreated decay and most had inflamed gums.

However, it’s not for lack of trying.

94 percent of the study’s participants reported brushing their teeth twice a day.

Researchers say the tooth damage could be traced back to diet.

The prime suspects?

Energy bars, gels and sugary sports drinks.