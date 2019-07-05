Atheist banners cause controversy in Fort Worth, TX

New banners put up in the downtown area of Fort Worth, Texas are causing quite a stir.

An atheist group put up 30 of the banners ahead of the event later this month.

They read “In No God We Trust.”

Dozens of residents complained but the city’s mayor says they aren’t breaking any rules.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says: “People have been calling city hall, people have been texting me, emailing me, calling me. And I understand everyone’s concern. It’s not a message that they are used to seeing in Fort Worth at all, but again it is a message that people have a right to express.”

The city says the banners must be taken down five days after the event.