At least 52 dead in Brazil prison riot

16 decapitated in a prison riot in Brazil after 55 died in a nearby riot in may

(FOX NEWS) – A gruesome prison riot in Brazil Monday.

At least 52 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organized crime groups at Altamira Prison.

Authorities say 16 of the victims were decapitated, some others asphyxiated.

Inmates set fires preventing authorities from entering parts of the facility for about five hours.

The country has dealt with its share of prison riots as of late.

55 people died in a series of riots in May in the state of Amazonas.

More than 120 inmates were killed in 2017 in prisons across several northern states.