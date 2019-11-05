Aspen Institute names AC a Top 150, Aspen-eligible Community College

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program today named Amarillo College as one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges. Based on strong and improving student outcomes—including in learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings, and equity—15 percent of community colleges nationwide have been invited to apply for the Aspen Prize.

“We are humbled and thrilled to be recognized for our continuous efforts to provide life-defining experiences for our students,” said Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College. “This is a badge of honor, and it is particularly gratifying because it affirms that our Culture of Caring, Learning and Innovation is making a difference in the lives of the students we love.

“This absolutely reinforces our commitment to increasing educational access, ensuring student success, and strengthening our community.”

Since launching its Culture of Caring, Learning and Innovation, Amarillo College’s gains have outpaced those being recorded nationally in A-to-C pass rates and fall-to-fall retention, three-year graduation and transfer rates, percentage of students who attend full time, and more.

In fact, earlier this year, AC was a recipient of Achieving the Dream’s Leah Meyer Austin Award, a significant national accolade contingent upon measurable improvements in student outcomes.

The 150 community colleges named today as eligible to compete for the 2021 Aspen Prize were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide using publicly available data on student outcomes. Located in 39 states in urban, rural, and suburban areas, serving as few as 500 students and as many as 75,000 students, these colleges represent the diversity and depth of the community college sector.

Data show that over the last two years, student retention, graduation rates, and degree completion have improved at the top tier of 150 Aspen Prize-eligible colleges.

“Community colleges play a vital role in developing talent and enabling social mobility across the country, and it’s critical for them to get better at what they do,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “We’re pleased to see evidence that these institutions are improving, that more are delivering on their promise. We’re also pleased to play a role in honoring outstanding community colleges and sharing what works to ensure great outcomes for students—through graduation and beyond.”

The top ten finalists for the 2021 Aspen Prize will be named in May 2020. The Aspen Institute will then conduct site visits to each of the finalists and collect additional quantitative data, including employment and earnings data. A distinguished jury will make award decisions in spring 2021.

Previous winners of the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence are: Miami Dade College (FL) and Indian River State College (FL), 2019; Lake Area Technical College (SD), 2017; Santa Fe College (FL), 2015; Santa Barbara City College (CA) and Walla Walla Community College (WA), 2013; Valencia College (FL), 2011.