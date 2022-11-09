AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Aspen Creek Grill announced that servicemen and women will be honored for Veterans Day with a complimentary entrée from a special menu until 6 p.m. Friday at its Amarillo location, at 4110 I-40.

Officials detailed that the Veterans Day menu will include the following:

Aspen Classic Salad with Chicken

Rib Basket

Classic Cheeseburger

Bacon Chicken Sandwich

“We are so honored to continue our annual tradition of honoring the brave men and women

who serve our country on Veterans Day,” said Bern Rehberg, president of Aspen Creek Grill.

“We hope that providing a free entrée will provide these heroes the comfort and appreciation

they so deserve.”

In addition, Aspen Creek will set an empty “Fallen Soldiers Table” which will include symbolic items of the soldiers that died to represent their sacrifice to this country.

Officials noted that Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their complimentary entrée with a military ID Card or a veterans affairs card or discharged papers.