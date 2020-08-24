Ascension Academy confirms positive cases on campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ascension Academy has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and possible exposure on its campus.

Ascension Academy said the exposure risk is minimal due to the school’s reopening protocols that mandate everyone in the school is to wear a mask at all times, practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible, and sanitize their hands as they enter the classroom.

The school said parents were informed of the cases on Friday, August 21.

Ascension Academy said athletics and off-campus lunches for upperclassmen have been suspended for the week of August 24.

Contact tracing by the Amarillo Public Health Department and Ascension administration will be done early this week.

Ascension administration said in a statement:

The campus was deep cleaned and sanitized over the weekend with the Clorox Total 360 Electrostatic Sprayer and classroom desks are sanitized every day between class periods. Students are screened every morning before they go to their first period classes and are sent home if they exhibit symptoms. The students who have tested positive are currently under quarantine and will not return back to school until cleared by the Amarillo Health Department. Ascension Academy will continue to follow its Reopening Plan protocols on screening, sanitation, and social distancing.

To see Ascension Academy’s full reopening plan, click here.

