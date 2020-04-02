As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19

CORRECTS TO REMOVE INCORRECT POPULATION FIGURE – McKinney Mayor George Fuller poses for a photo outside his office in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Even though he conflicted with county officials, the suburban Dallas mayor defended his order that residents shelter at home to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Then he learned that his 19-year-old daughter had tested positive for COVID-19. Fuller said even as he worked to keep the city’s residents safe from the virus, it seemed impossible that someone in his own family could be infected. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — A suburban Dallas mayor is fighting the coronavirus on two fronts: at home and in the city.

Just days after McKinney Mayor George Fuller imposed a stay-at-home order on the city’s 200,000 residents, his 19-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

Although Fuller says he’s had an overwhelmingly positive response from McKinney residents about the executive order, one local man objected and sued to lift the restriction so he could return to work.

A judge has tossed that lawsuit.

Fuller meanwhile says his daughter was feeling a little better on Tuesday and was able to smile rather than cry when they connected on FaceTime.