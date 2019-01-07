Artificial Sweeteners Make No Difference To Your Health

While no-sugar sweeteners have been at the center of debate for decades.

A new study claims there is little evidence these sweeteners cause any benefits or harms.

Scientists assessed 56 research papers.

Studies they analyzed included adult and child participants, they compared low and no intake of non-sugar sweeteners against higher intakes.

They investigated a range of parameters, including oral health, kidney and cardiovascular disease, cancer, blood sugar levels, behavior, mood, and, importantly, weight and body mass index.

And they found there seemed to be no significant differences between people who consumed non-sugar sweeteners and those who did not.

Their report appears in the journal “BMJ.”