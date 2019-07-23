Artificial intelligence to determine salaries of NFL players

The National Football League is turning to technology for recommendations on player salaries.

Does your favorite NFL player get more than his fair share of salary?

Artificial intelligence is now being used to decide.

Analytics company pro football focus helps teams decide player’s salaries by delivering performance data.

The system works with amazon web services to provide the metrics of all 32 NFL teams.

Scientists measure information such as play difficulty, dropped receiver passes, catchable passes and runs that gain a first down after broken tackles that data is then translated into a monetary number to reflect a player’s overall value.

Early results show some teams are overpaying players by millions of dollars.

The company hopes the information will be used to even the playing field in the professional football league.