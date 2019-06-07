‘Art after Dark’ at the Amarillo Museum of Art

art after dark

ART + MUSIC + FOOD + DRINK

Friday, June 7, 2019

7:00 to 10:00 PM

$30 Per Person / AMoA Members Free!

Memberships / Tickets Available at the Door

EXHIBITION Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection

May 25 – June 23, 2019

During the past few years, AMoA has been able to increase its Permanent Collection through both gifts and purchases of outstanding works of art. Most recently, the museum was able to add artworks gifted by the Blanton Museum of Art, Austin, Texas, that were once in the collection of The Contemporary Austin. Additional artworks have been generously donated by area collectors. Also included in this exhibition will be a suite of prints by Louise Nevelson that were purchased with funds provided by the AMoA Alliance. AMoA is excited to organize this exhibition of works that are new to the collection and have never been shown at the museum.

FOOD Reagan’s Brick Oven

FULL BAR with Specialty Gin Drinks by Still Austin Whiskey

MUSIC by Bomb City Sound

GAMES + ART ACTIVITIES Atari, Clue Gallery Hunt, Glass Etching and Vinyl Record Art