Arson suspect arrested after shed fire Thursday morning

Amarillo Fire Department responded to a shed fire on the 300 block of S. Fairmont.

Six AFD units responded to the fire and brought the fire under control in under 20 minutes.

Officials say the shed was being used as a rental property.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $6,000.

During the investigation, the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office found evidence leading to the arrest of a resident.

The suspect has been booked into the Potter County Jail for Arson of a Habitation, a first-degree felony. The charge is punishable with a sentence of five to 99 years and a fine not to exceed $10,000.