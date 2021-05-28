Arrest warrant issued for Phenix City teacher accused of throwing object at student

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Central High School teacher who allegedly threw an unknown object at a student.

On May 24, LaMonica Peters, mother of Javon Seal, met with Phenix City Police to have a warrant issued for Rhonda Major’s arrest for simple assault. Peters signed the warrant with her son because he is a minor.

“I felt like it was only right for me to protect my child,” Peters said. “In this situation you have a child who respected the authority figure but because he disagreed, she assaulted my child by throwing something at him.”

The Phenix City Board of Education responded to the video on May 6 by putting Rhonda Major on leave without pay.

On May 5, Peters filed a simple assault charge against science teacher Major for allegedly throwing an unknown object at her son.

Peters told News 3 she doesn’t think all teachers are bad.

“I definitely think Ms. Rhonda needs to be held accountable for her actions. I teach my children how to respect authority figures. In this situation, it was a disagreement and because he disagreed you threw something at him. You definitely should be held accountable, not all teachers are bad. I don’t think that Ms. Rhonda is bad, I just feel like her actions were not acceptable,” Peters said.

News 3 will keep you updated on the status of the arrest.